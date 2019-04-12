Ambassador Maior: Ties between Romania and US peak since establishment of diplomatic relations
Apr 12, 2019
Ambassador Maior: Ties between Romania and US peak since establishment of diplomatic relations.
The ties between Romania and the US have peaked since the establishment of diplomatic relations almost 140 years ago, Romania’s Ambassador to the United States George Maior emphasizes in a viewpoint presented in a press release broadcast on Thursday evening about the state of the Romanian-American relations, "in the context of the interest expressed by some public voices in Romania".
"In recent years, the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United States of America has deeply strengthened, across all dimensions, reaching a historic peak according to all evaluations. We appreciate the concern of political leaders for the development of the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership and I am glad to have the opportunity to respond to occasional restlessness by presenting clear statistical data that undoubtedly show that the ties between Romania and the US have reached the most solid level since the establishment of diplomatic relations almost 140 years ago," the ambassador writes.
Maior brings to mind the visit of the President of Romania to the United States, the first head of state in the Central and Eastern European region who met with the new US President and the Prime Minister of Romania, who had an official meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and high-level meetings with members of the US administration. According to the diplomat, in recent years, the Romanian Embassy to the US has organized over 25 official visits at the level of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and members of all the Romanian Governments that have succeeded one another in this period, regardless of political color, and organized visits to Washington for over 30 Romanian lawmakers. Among the "realities" of his mandate, Maior also mentions "the largest global economic mission with the participation of over 100 American companies" organized in Bucharest together with the American side.
Finally, Maior also refers to the cultural relations between the two countries, which have intensified, including over 50 analytical, academic or economic presentations at universities such as Harvard, Carnegie Mellon, George Washington University and prestigious reflection centers in the US over the last four years. He also mentions in this context the official congratulations and resolutions addressed to Romania by US institutions and officials on the occasion of the Centennial which are being sent to the National Union Museum in Alba Iulia.
George Cristian Maior announces that the Embassy of Romania will work intensively in the coming period to organize some visits to the US of the president, the prime minister and any other Romanian official, as well as to complete high-level visits of US representatives to Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author : Mariana Ionescu, editor: Ionut Mares; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]