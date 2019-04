Delgaz Grid Invests RON7M In Equipment For Detecting Gas Leaks From Distribution Grids



Delgaz Grid, the natural gas and electricity distribution company of Germany's E.ON Group in Romania, budgeted investments of over RON7 million for the acquisition of devices that detect has leaks from distribution grids.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]