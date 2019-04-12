President Iohannis to open international conference ’Strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank’



Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will open next Wednesday an international conference called "Strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank: Challenges and Strategies for Baltic-Black Sea Coherence," to be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to a Presidential Administration’s press statement, officials, experts, analysts and representatives of the defence industry from Romania, the United States of America and the Black Sea region will take part in the event to be hosted by the Romanians Presidential Administration and organised by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) to discuss consistency on NATO’s Eastern Flank, with emphasis on challenges to the security of the region and concrete ways of countering them. At the same time, the debate aims to highlight Romania’s contribution to and expectations from security on NATO’s Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea region. Also addressing the conference will be Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Boyse; CEPA Chairman Peter Doran, and Lieutenant-General Ben Hodges, former commanding general, United States Army Europe (USAREUR), currently a CEPA expert. The conference will be preceded by a seminar organized by CEPA at the level of security and defence experts dedicated to an in-depth debate on NATO’s Eastern Flank, to be held on Tuesday April 16. The Presidential Administration has so far hosted two more events organised by CEPA :"Romania’s Security Leadership in South East Europe" (June 2016) and the seminar "Reshaping the Security Environment in Southeastern Europe - A View from Bucharest" (April 2018). The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is a non-profit, non-partisan, public policy research institute dedicated to the study of Central and Eastern Europe. Founded in 2005, CEPA is the only American think-tank whose focus is solely on European countries and societies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis to open international conference ’Strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank’.Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will open next Wednesday an international conference called "Strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank: Challenges and Strategies for Baltic-Black Sea Coherence," to be hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. According to a Presidential Administration’s press statement, officials, experts, analysts and representatives of the defence industry from Romania, the United States of America and the Black Sea region will take part in the event to be hosted by the Romanians Presidential Administration and organised by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) to discuss consistency on NATO’s Eastern Flank, with emphasis on challenges to the security of the region and concrete ways of countering them. At the same time, the debate aims to highlight Romania’s contribution to and expectations from security on NATO’s Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea region. Also addressing the conference will be Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Boyse; CEPA Chairman Peter Doran, and Lieutenant-General Ben Hodges, former commanding general, United States Army Europe (USAREUR), currently a CEPA expert. The conference will be preceded by a seminar organized by CEPA at the level of security and defence experts dedicated to an in-depth debate on NATO’s Eastern Flank, to be held on Tuesday April 16. The Presidential Administration has so far hosted two more events organised by CEPA :"Romania’s Security Leadership in South East Europe" (June 2016) and the seminar "Reshaping the Security Environment in Southeastern Europe - A View from Bucharest" (April 2018). The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is a non-profit, non-partisan, public policy research institute dedicated to the study of Central and Eastern Europe. Founded in 2005, CEPA is the only American think-tank whose focus is solely on European countries and societies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRS, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by (...)



#Romania2019.eu/FinMin Teodorovici: We support the adequate financing of the International Monetary Fund The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is and has to remain a quotas-based institution and we are prepared to support even their increase, taking into account that the European Union is open to doubling at least the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB), Romanian Public Finance Minister Eugen (...)



PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Friday with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in (...)



Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)

