PM Dancila attends opening of business and trade forum on sidelines of 16+1 Dubrovnik Summit



Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday participated in the opening of a business and trade forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the side-lines of a summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - China 16 + 1 co-operation format, where a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Government, Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan, coordinator of Romania’s Inter-Ministerial Committee on Economic Co-operation with the People’s Republic of China, and Minister for the Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Environment Stefan-Radu Oprea also attended the forum. "This year’s business and trade forum brought together more than 900 representatives from the 16 + 1 participating countries. From Romania, there were economic operators in the fields of energy, IT&C, oil, tourism, education, as well as representatives of the local public administrations and non-governmental organisations with an economic profile. Their presence in the forum is part of a wider effort to stimulate Romanian companies’ involvement in the 16+1 co-operation format, given the opportunities offered by this mechanism aimed at developing connectivity between Asia and Europe," reads the statement. The forum attendees had the opportunity to present their product and service offerings and to discuss with current and potential partners. Both producers and suppliers, as well as purchasers, product developers and investors, were present. "The business forum was aimed at promoting direct interaction as well as strengthening relationships among partners, suppliers, consumers and investors, identifying new business opportunities with products and services, exchanging information on recent economic and trade developments. At the forum, a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated," the release reads. According to the statement, the heads of the delegation then visited an exhibition on education co-operation between Central and Eastern European Countries and China, attended the unveiling of a Global Partnership Centre memorial plaque and met business people that took part in the B2B meetings of the forum. On the side-lines of the 16+1 summit, a co-operation initiative in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises under a China-Central and Eastern Europe inter-banking association agreement was adopted. "Romania supports economic, social and territorial co-operation among the participating countries, promoting projects in which to participate in the 16 + 1 co-operation format, which will strengthen regional co-operation with the People’s Republic of China." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila attends opening of business and trade forum on sidelines of 16+1 Dubrovnik Summit.Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday participated in the opening of a business and trade forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the side-lines of a summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - China 16 + 1 co-operation format, where a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Government, Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan, coordinator of Romania’s Inter-Ministerial Committee on Economic Co-operation with the People’s Republic of China, and Minister for the Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Environment Stefan-Radu Oprea also attended the forum. "This year’s business and trade forum brought together more than 900 representatives from the 16 + 1 participating countries. From Romania, there were economic operators in the fields of energy, IT&C, oil, tourism, education, as well as representatives of the local public administrations and non-governmental organisations with an economic profile. Their presence in the forum is part of a wider effort to stimulate Romanian companies’ involvement in the 16+1 co-operation format, given the opportunities offered by this mechanism aimed at developing connectivity between Asia and Europe," reads the statement. The forum attendees had the opportunity to present their product and service offerings and to discuss with current and potential partners. Both producers and suppliers, as well as purchasers, product developers and investors, were present. "The business forum was aimed at promoting direct interaction as well as strengthening relationships among partners, suppliers, consumers and investors, identifying new business opportunities with products and services, exchanging information on recent economic and trade developments. At the forum, a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated," the release reads. According to the statement, the heads of the delegation then visited an exhibition on education co-operation between Central and Eastern European Countries and China, attended the unveiling of a Global Partnership Centre memorial plaque and met business people that took part in the B2B meetings of the forum. On the side-lines of the 16+1 summit, a co-operation initiative in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises under a China-Central and Eastern Europe inter-banking association agreement was adopted. "Romania supports economic, social and territorial co-operation among the participating countries, promoting projects in which to participate in the 16 + 1 co-operation format, which will strengthen regional co-operation with the People’s Republic of China." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRS, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by (...)



#Romania2019.eu/FinMin Teodorovici: We support the adequate financing of the International Monetary Fund The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is and has to remain a quotas-based institution and we are prepared to support even their increase, taking into account that the European Union is open to doubling at least the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB), Romanian Public Finance Minister Eugen (...)



PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Friday with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in (...)



Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)

