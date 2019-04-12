Romania’s team win four medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad



The Romanian girls’ mathematics team won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 8th edition of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), which takes place in Kiev, between 7 and 13 April, a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. According to the quoted source, the gold medal was won by Alexandra Timofte, 11th grade at the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Bucharest, who holds another three distinctions at this competition: a gold medal won in 2018 and two silver medals won in 2016 and 2017. 10th grader Amina Abu Shanab and 9th grader Diana Tolu both pupils of the International Computer High School of Bucharest won the silver medal. Amina Abu Shanab won the same medal last year in Florence. The bronze medal was won by 9th grader Ioana Popescu from the "European School" Theoretical High School of Bucharest. Romania’s team was led and accompanied by Mihail Baluna, who teaches at the "Mihai Viteazu" National College of Bucharest, and Anca Baltariga, who teaches at the International Computer High School of Bucharest. "The European Girls’ Matematical Olympiad is an international mathematics competition similar in style to the International Mathematical Olympiad, with two papers taken on consecutive days. According to the regulation, a team is made up of four pupils up to 20 years of age. At the same time, the EGMO is the only international sciences Olympiad which addresses exclusively to high school girls, who are passionate about mathematics beyond their regular school curriculum. In the long run, the EGMO aims to increase the number of girls in the teams participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad, but also in relevant faculties," the MEN mentioned. Other goals aim to promote young female researchers and support cultural and interdisciplinary exchanges among adolescent girls of the participating countries. In 2019, the EGMO gathered 196 competitors from 50 countries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania’s team win four medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad.The Romanian girls’ mathematics team won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 8th edition of the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), which takes place in Kiev, between 7 and 13 April, a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs. According to the quoted source, the gold medal was won by Alexandra Timofte, 11th grade at the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Bucharest, who holds another three distinctions at this competition: a gold medal won in 2018 and two silver medals won in 2016 and 2017. 10th grader Amina Abu Shanab and 9th grader Diana Tolu both pupils of the International Computer High School of Bucharest won the silver medal. Amina Abu Shanab won the same medal last year in Florence. The bronze medal was won by 9th grader Ioana Popescu from the "European School" Theoretical High School of Bucharest. Romania’s team was led and accompanied by Mihail Baluna, who teaches at the "Mihai Viteazu" National College of Bucharest, and Anca Baltariga, who teaches at the International Computer High School of Bucharest. "The European Girls’ Matematical Olympiad is an international mathematics competition similar in style to the International Mathematical Olympiad, with two papers taken on consecutive days. According to the regulation, a team is made up of four pupils up to 20 years of age. At the same time, the EGMO is the only international sciences Olympiad which addresses exclusively to high school girls, who are passionate about mathematics beyond their regular school curriculum. In the long run, the EGMO aims to increase the number of girls in the teams participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad, but also in relevant faculties," the MEN mentioned. Other goals aim to promote young female researchers and support cultural and interdisciplinary exchanges among adolescent girls of the participating countries. In 2019, the EGMO gathered 196 competitors from 50 countries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRS, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by (...)



#Romania2019.eu/FinMin Teodorovici: We support the adequate financing of the International Monetary Fund The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is and has to remain a quotas-based institution and we are prepared to support even their increase, taking into account that the European Union is open to doubling at least the New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB), Romanian Public Finance Minister Eugen (...)



PM Dancila meets Chinese PM Li Keqiang; Romania's PM voices interest in involving Chinese companies in PPP projects Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Friday with China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, occasion on which she showed the interest in involving some Chinese companies in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and in opening a traditional Chinese medicine center in (...)



Raiffeisen Bank Finances Ten Projects Within Romanian Shipyard Constanta In 2005-2019 Raiffeisen Bank financed ten projects within Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC), between 2005 and 2019, among which a vessel used in the Caspian Sea for the underwater gas pipeline network and a pontoon used for a high tonnage floating (...)



Banca Transilvania Expects Slowdown In Romania House Price Increases On Short Term House prices in Romania will see a slowdown in growth rate in the upcoming period, according to estimates by Banca Transilvania analysts.



President Iohannis tells Sea Shield 2019 exercise soldiers he is impressed with results President Klaus Iohannis on Friday visited the ships in the Constanta military port that were taking part in Sea Shield 2019, the largest multinational exercise in Romania's waters and international waters of the Black Sea, and congratulated the Romanian and foreign soldiers on their (...)



Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...)

