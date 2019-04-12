Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania



By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...) Pressure for recognition Naval Group and Constanta Shipyard (SNC) the winners of the corvette tender in Romania.By Constantin Radut At the Constanta event, where one of the newest Shipyard ships was launched, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, Mihai Daraban, talked about the corvette business and the organized tender for their acquisition. "After the official recognition of (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]