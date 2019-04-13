Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable



Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRS, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by the servicemen of the the 300th "St. Andrew" Force Protection Battalion, who were on a mission in their area of responsibility in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, was attacked by an improvised explosive device, followed by the insurgents' light infantry weapons attack. The Romanian infantry men acted according to the procedures and rejected the insurgent attack, having ground and air support from the US forces, the MApN mentions. The four injured soldiers were evacuated by land to the military hospital of the Kandahar Air Base, all of them being conscious and stable. Following the medical assessments, the servicemen were hospitalised, two of them with fractures in the lower limbs area, one with a closed cranial trauma and the fourth with thoracic fracture. Their condition is stable. "'Details regarding the identity of the servicemen involved in this incident will be made public, according to the enforceable standard procedures, only after informing their families. The MApN leadership is constantly informed about the situation and closely watches the development of the servicemen's health status," the Defense Ministry informs. Subsequently, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les mentioned on a Facebook post that the information regarding the health status of the injured servicemen is encouraging. "Four of our comrades were injured this morning during a mission, in the theater of operations in Afghanistan. They received the medical support they needed, they were evacuated and transported to the hospital, all being conscious. The information about their health status is encouraging, I am constantly informed about the medical development and I stand by them and their families," the Minister stated. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

