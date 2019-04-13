#Romania2019.eu/Directors of agencies managing Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps debate in Bucharest harmonisation of national perspectives



Ninety representatives of 54 national agencies from 35 countries in which it operates the European programme Erasmus + and the new programme of the European Commission called the European Solidarity Corps - participated this week in a working meeting which took pace in Bucharest. According to a press release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the goal of the event, organized in the context Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council was to debate alternatives to harmonize the various national perspectives in thematic areas addressed, so that programmes dedicated to education and youth contribute in the future, as efficiently as possible, to a real progress (personal and professional) of all European citizens. General topics, such as the inclusion of certain categories of people, especially youngsters with limited opportunities, as well as technical subjects, strictly related to the optimisation of the two programmes (simplification of applications, projects assessment or the necessity that they produce sustainable effects, even after the completion of the funding period) generated a constructive dialogue. The discussions enabled the presentation and promotion of successful elements, as well as several challenges faced by teams of participating countries and the solutions implemented, the quoted source mentions. "The Agency Erasmus + of Romania is one of the institutions that manage both the Erasmus + programme, for all the sectors it targets and the European Solidarity Corps, being constantly aware of the challenges, solutions and events occurring in national education system, but also of those involved in the so diverse youth and non-formal education. The great advantage of the Bucharest meeting was that it allowed a very lively and open dialogue, which reached a very broad area of topics. However, although there are quite different national and institutional perspective, we focused especially on what concerns us and brings us together. Therefore, we hope that the new generation of programmes, which is to be launched in 2021, be more efficient, more open and offer more to all those who know and understand that they will progress only by learning!," Director of the National Agency for Community Programmes in the Fields of Education and Vocational Traning (ANPCDEFP) Romania Monica Calota stated. Augustin Mihalache and Lucian Mircescu, attaches of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union joined the 90 participants and they talked about the importance of "connecting" education at European and international level, as well as about the importance of the triad inclusion - mobility - excellence, the motto under which Romania’s EU Council Presidency programme operates in the area of education, the MEN release mentions. European Commission representatives Marta Gutierrez-Benet, Robert France and Jose-Manuel Fernandez-Arroyo talked about the role, importance and priorities of the new Erasmus post-2020 program and responded to many questions from the audience. On the last day of the meeting, EURODESK Director Audrey Frith presented how the network supports the work of the European Commission in promoting and implementing its programmes especially dedicated to youngsters. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

