President Iohannis’s message to the four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan: I wish them speedy recovery
Apr 13, 2019
President Iohannis’s message to the four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan: I wish them speedy recovery.
President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Saturday a message following the attack which took place in Kandahar, Afghanistan, that resulted in the injury of four Romanian servicemen. The head of state wished them speedy recovery and a lot of strength so they can pass over these critical moments.
"My thoughts go to the Romanian servicemen injured during the mission they are conducting in Afghanistan. I wish them speedy recovery and a lot of strength so they can pass over well these critical moments. Moreover, I convey to the families of our servicemen that I stand besides them and I assure them that their loved ones receive the best medical care. The Romanian servicemen have always proven professionalism and the dedication in conducting their activities in the theaters of war contributes to maintaining international peace and security" reads the President’s message.
Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
According to a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated by the servicemen of the 300th "St. Andrew" Force Protection Battalion, who were on a mission in their area of responsibility in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, was attacked by an improvised explosive device, followed by the insurgents’ light infantry weapons attack.
The Romanian infantry men acted according to the procedures and rejected the insurgent attack, having ground and air support from the US forces, the MApN mentions.
The four injured servicemen were evacuated by land to the military hospital of the Kandahar Air Base, all of them being conscious and stable. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]