FinMin Teodorovici: Romania, a safe country for investors, with sustainable economy, growth potential



Romania is a safe country for investors, as the country is registering progresses regarding the stability of its institutional framework and budgetary strengthening, the Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici asserted during his meetings on Saturday in Washington, with the officials of the rating agencies and with Poul Thomsen, Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund, a release by the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, reads. The Romanian minister met on Saturday with representatives of S&P, Moody's and Fitch, context in which he stressed the forte points of Romania: the public debt and the foreign debt's moderate level, as compared to most of the EU member states and the maintaining of the economic growth's outlook. Also on Saturday, the Finance minister met with Poul Thomsen, Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund. The two dignitaries addressed the macroeconomic framework of Romania, with Eugen Teodorovici giving assurances that Romania will observe the commitments assumed with the international financial bodies to keep the deficit beyond 3pct, and that the measures taken in 2019 will lead to a sustainable economic growth, in 2019 and in the future. "Romania records progresses as regards the stability of its institutional framework and its budgetary strengthening, the firm placement of the public debt on a descending trajectory, as well as in enhancing the governance framework," the Public Finance minister said.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

PM Dancila welcomes Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Victoria Palace Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Monday at the Victoria Palace Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is paying an official visit to Romania. After the official welcoming ceremony, talks will be carried out in the plenary of the two delegations. At the end of talks, (...)



BSOG starts the work for the transport of 1 BCM of gas from the Black Sea to Romania's consumption network By Jerom Bolt Black Sea Oil & Gas SRL (“BSOG”) together with its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL (“Petro Ventures”) and Gas Plus International B.V. (“Gas Plus”) are pleased to announce that, following the taking of FID on February 6, 2019, they have now received the approval (...)



#romania2019.eu/ EU health ministers convening in informal meeting in Bucharest An informal meeting of health ministers from the member states of the European Union will take place in Bucharest today at Parliament Palace, to be chaired by Romania's Health Minister Sorina Pintea. The event is organised in the context of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the (...)



Footwear Manufacturer and Retailer Denis Sees RON100M Sales in 2018 Suceava-based Denis group, a footwear manufacturer and retailer, ended last year with 100.2 million lei (EUR21 million) sales, almost 30% higher than in 2017, ZF has calculated from publicly available data.



EUR50M Chinese Investment in Development of Brise Silos in Romania Brise Group Constanta, a major grain and farm inputs trader, has signed a EUR50 million partnership to develop silos with CEE Equity Partners funded by the Chinese government.



Carturesti Opens Its First Bookstore in Sibiu Bookstore chain Carturesti held by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu has opened its first store in Sibiu in Sibiu Shopping City of property investment company NEPI.



Dacia Close To 100,000 Cars Assembled In Q1 Renault-owned Automobile Dacia’s production rose 14% in the first quarter over the year-ago period, data from Romania’s association of carmakers ACAROM show and reached 97,231 vehicles. This is the first time the plant assembled more than 90,000 cars in the first (...)

