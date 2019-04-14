Carturesti Opens Its First Bookstore in Sibiu
Apr 14, 2019
Carturesti Opens Its First Bookstore in Sibiu.
Bookstore chain Carturesti held by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu has opened its first store in Sibiu in Sibiu Shopping City of property investment company NEPI.
