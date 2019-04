Dacia Close To 100,000 Cars Assembled In Q1



Renault-owned Automobile Dacia's production rose 14% in the first quarter over the year-ago period, data from Romania's association of carmakers ACAROM show and reached 97,231 vehicles. This is the first time the plant assembled more than 90,000 cars in the first quarter.