Footwear Manufacturer and Retailer Denis Sees RON100M Sales in 2018



Suceava-based Denis group, a footwear manufacturer and retailer, ended last year with 100.2 million lei (EUR21 million) sales, almost 30% higher than in 2017, ZF has calculated from publicly available data.