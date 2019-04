EUR50M Chinese Investment in Development of Brise Silos in Romania



Brise Group Constanta, a major grain and farm inputs trader, has signed a EUR50 million partnership to develop silos with CEE Equity Partners funded by the Chinese government. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]