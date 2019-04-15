 
BSOG starts the work for the transport of 1 BCM of gas from the Black Sea to Romania's consumption network
BSOG starts the work for the transport of 1 BCM of gas from the Black Sea to Romania's consumption network.
By Jerom Bolt Black Sea Oil & Gas SRL (“BSOG”) together with its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL (“Petro Ventures”) and Gas Plus International B.V. (“Gas Plus”) are pleased to announce that, following the taking of FID on February 6, 2019, they have now received the approval (...)

