PM Dancila welcomes Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Victoria Palace



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Monday at the Victoria Palace Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is paying an official visit to Romania. After the official welcoming ceremony, talks will be carried out in the plenary of the two delegations. At the end of talks, joint press statements are scheduled to take place. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will also be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)