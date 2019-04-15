Dunwell: Romania Industrial Sector Seen Overshooting 4 Million Sqm Of Class A Logistics Projects In 2019



The industrial sector could attract up to 750,000 square meters of logistics projects until the end of 2019 and Romania is close to setting a new record, overshooting 4 million sqm of such projects, according to estimates by Dunwell, an independent agency specialising in industrial real estate