Romania to cap prices of calls to EEA countries as from May 15



Fixed and mobile calls made from Romania to any country within the European Economic Area (the EU countries, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) will not exceed 0.19 euro (excluding VAT) per minute, or 0.06 euro for a text message starting May 15, 2019, Romania’s National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM) reported on Monday. The reasons behind the caps are found in Regulation (EU) 2018/1971 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 establishing the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) and the Agency for Support for BEREC (BEREC Office), amending Regulation (EU) 2015/2120 and repealing Regulation (EC) No 1211/2009, which says that high prices for intra-EU communications represent a barrier to the functioning of the internal market as they discourage seeking and purchasing goods and services from a provider located in another Member State. "It is hence necessary to set specific and proportionate limits to the price that providers of publicly available number-based interpersonal communications services may charge consumers for intra-EU communications in order to eliminate such high prices," according to ANCOM. According to the market watchdog, international calls to the EEA are calls made when the consumer in the country of subscription calls someone else in the EEA, unlike roaming calls, which are calls made by the user when travelling abroad. The 0.19-euro cap on prices for calls and 0.06 for SMS messages apply only to the calls and text messages to EEA numbers which are priced according to actual consumption and not those included in subscriptions /plans already purchased. However, after the free minutes and SMS are exhausted, the applicable prices shall comply with the regulated caps. The regulator says that the scope of these caps identical to the scope of the ’Roam like at home’ European regulation. "Specifically the price caps on international calls apply to communications to the EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and also to certain remote European territories, namely the French Guyana, the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint-Martin (only the part of the island belonging to France), the Azores, Madeira, the Canary Islands, and the Aland Islands. " At the same time, the application of the provisions of art. 5a of Regulation no. 2015/2120 for calls or SMS to UK and Northern Ireland numbers and numbers in Gibraltar depends on the developments in the Brexit negotiations. According to the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1971 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the caps are also considered to be a suitable benchmark for setting the maximum rate for regulated intra-EU communications for five years starting from 15 May 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania to cap prices of calls to EEA countries as from May 15.Fixed and mobile calls made from Romania to any country within the European Economic Area (the EU countries, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) will not exceed 0.19 euro (excluding VAT) per minute, or 0.06 euro for a text message starting May 15, 2019, Romania’s National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM) reported on Monday. The reasons behind the caps are found in Regulation (EU) 2018/1971 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 establishing the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) and the Agency for Support for BEREC (BEREC Office), amending Regulation (EU) 2015/2120 and repealing Regulation (EC) No 1211/2009, which says that high prices for intra-EU communications represent a barrier to the functioning of the internal market as they discourage seeking and purchasing goods and services from a provider located in another Member State. "It is hence necessary to set specific and proportionate limits to the price that providers of publicly available number-based interpersonal communications services may charge consumers for intra-EU communications in order to eliminate such high prices," according to ANCOM. According to the market watchdog, international calls to the EEA are calls made when the consumer in the country of subscription calls someone else in the EEA, unlike roaming calls, which are calls made by the user when travelling abroad. The 0.19-euro cap on prices for calls and 0.06 for SMS messages apply only to the calls and text messages to EEA numbers which are priced according to actual consumption and not those included in subscriptions /plans already purchased. However, after the free minutes and SMS are exhausted, the applicable prices shall comply with the regulated caps. The regulator says that the scope of these caps identical to the scope of the ’Roam like at home’ European regulation. "Specifically the price caps on international calls apply to communications to the EU member states, plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and also to certain remote European territories, namely the French Guyana, the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion, Saint-Martin (only the part of the island belonging to France), the Azores, Madeira, the Canary Islands, and the Aland Islands. " At the same time, the application of the provisions of art. 5a of Regulation no. 2015/2120 for calls or SMS to UK and Northern Ireland numbers and numbers in Gibraltar depends on the developments in the Brexit negotiations. According to the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1971 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the caps are also considered to be a suitable benchmark for setting the maximum rate for regulated intra-EU communications for five years starting from 15 May 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania Ranked 14th In The EU By Imports And Exports Of Raw Materials, In 2018 Romania ranked 14th in the European Union in 2018, in terms of imports and exports of raw materials, which reached the highest level of the last seven years, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Monday.



CBRE Romania 2018 Turnover Up 3% YoY To EUR13M CBRE Romania, the largest real estate consulting company in Romania, reported a turnover of EUR13 million in 2018, up 3% year-on-year, and plans to expand in the upcoming years to Southeast Europe, in Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria, (...)



Polish Retailer VOX Enters Romanian Market Polish interiors and furniture retailer VOX has entered the Romanian market, and the master franchise for the Romanian market is held by Scandinavian Design House, a company held by entrepreneur Diana Staicu, who also owns other businesses in the field of furniture and (...)



CBRE Takes Over Administration Of NEPI Rockcastle's Three Office Buildings In Bucharest Real estate consulting firm CBRE has taken over the administration of the three office buildings of South-African real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle in capital city Bucharest, namely, the Floreasca Business Park, The Lakeview and Aviatorilor 8 (the former Victoriei Office). The contract is a (...)



Black Sea Oil & Gas Gets Approval To Develop Ana And Doina Natural Gas Fields Romania-based Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus International, have received the approval of the Romanian Government, through the National Agency for Mineral Resources, for the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Ana and Doina (...)



French Clothing Manufacturer Lacoste Sells Factory In Sibiu To Chinese Firm Sunrise Knits French clothing manufacturer Lacoste is selling its factory in Cisnadie (Sibiu County), which has some 400 employees, to Chinese company Sunrise Knits, part of Youngor Group.



Petrom Invests Nearly EUR65M In New Polyfuel Unit At Petrobrazi Refinery OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has commissioned the new Polyfuel unit within Petrobrazi refinery, using an innovative technology to convert LPG and low-grade light gasoline into high-value petroleum products – gasoline and diesel. This unit is the third of its kind worldwide and the first to convert (...)

