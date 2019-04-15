 
PSD’s Dragnea at Supreme Court: I’m totally innocent, had put no pressure on anyone.
The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) said on Monday at the Supreme Court (High Court of Cassation and Justice, ICCJ, ed. n.) that he put no pressure on any person, as he is heard in the criminal file of the fictitious hiring for the DGASPC Teleorman, in which case he was convicted in a first court to spend 3 years and 6 months in jail for instigation to abuse of office. "I stick to my previous statements, as well as to the confrontation one. I’m totally innocent. I had no idea that Mrs. Botorogeanu and Mrs. Stoica haven’t had gone to work. Besides, nobody told me they were not going to work. I didn’t ask anyone and I didn’t put any pressure on any person, to keep the two women at their jobs. I didn’t coordinate the DGASPC Teleorman, that was not subordinated to me. The County’s managing College and secretary has had the coordination attributions. No County Council president went there in person to check the institutions subordinated to the County Council. Under no circumstances I had the obligation, the possibility and attribution to sanction the employees of the relevant departments," Dragnea said at the beginning of his hearing in the court room.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

