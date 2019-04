French Clothing Manufacturer Lacoste Sells Factory In Sibiu To Chinese Firm Sunrise Knits



French clothing manufacturer Lacoste is selling its factory in Cisnadie (Sibiu County), which has some 400 employees, to Chinese company Sunrise Knits, part of Youngor Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]