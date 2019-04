Petrom Invests Nearly EUR65M In New Polyfuel Unit At Petrobrazi Refinery



OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has commissioned the new Polyfuel unit within Petrobrazi refinery, using an innovative technology to convert LPG and low-grade light gasoline into high-value petroleum products – gasoline and diesel. This unit is the third of its kind worldwide and the first to convert (...) Petrom Invests Nearly EUR65M In New Polyfuel Unit At Petrobrazi Refinery.OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) has commissioned the new Polyfuel unit within Petrobrazi refinery, using an innovative technology to convert LPG and low-grade light gasoline into high-value petroleum products – gasoline and diesel. This unit is the third of its kind worldwide and the first to convert (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]