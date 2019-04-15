CBRE Takes Over Administration Of NEPI Rockcastle’s Three Office Buildings In Bucharest



Real estate consulting firm CBRE has taken over the administration of the three office buildings of South-African real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle in capital city Bucharest, namely, the Floreasca Business Park, The Lakeview and Aviatorilor 8 (the former Victoriei Office).