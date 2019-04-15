Black Sea Oil & Gas Gets Approval To Develop Ana And Doina Natural Gas Fields



Romania-based Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus International, have received the approval of the Romanian Government, through the National Agency for Mineral Resources, for the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Ana and Doina (...) Black Sea Oil & Gas Gets Approval To Develop Ana And Doina Natural Gas Fields.Romania-based Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus International, have received the approval of the Romanian Government, through the National Agency for Mineral Resources, for the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Ana and Doina (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]