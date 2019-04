Eurostat: Romania Ranked 14th In The EU By Imports And Exports Of Raw Materials, In 2018



Romania ranked 14th in the European Union in 2018, in terms of imports and exports of raw materials, which reached the highest level of the last seven years, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Monday.