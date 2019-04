CBRE Romania 2018 Turnover Up 3% YoY To EUR13M



CBRE Romania, the largest real estate consulting company in Romania, reported a turnover of EUR13 million in 2018, up 3% year-on-year, and plans to expand in the upcoming years to Southeast Europe, in Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria, (...)