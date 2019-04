Only Ten Food and Beverage Producers Among Romania’s Top 500 Exporters



Only ten food and beverage producers were among the top 500 exporters in Romania’s economy last year, in a ranking led by automotive manufacturers, energy companies and grain traders, ZF has found from National Statistics Institute (...) Only Ten Food and Beverage Producers Among Romania’s Top 500 Exporters.Only ten food and beverage producers were among the top 500 exporters in Romania’s economy last year, in a ranking led by automotive manufacturers, energy companies and grain traders, ZF has found from National Statistics Institute (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]