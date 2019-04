Conted Dorohoi Eyes RON13.5M Revenue, RON420,000 Net Profit In 2019



Textile clothing manufacturer Conted Dorohoi (CNTE.RO) targets total revenue of RON13.5 million in 2019, up over 25% compared with the level reported in 2018, and a net profit of RON420,000, compared with a loss of RON1.8 million in (...) Conted Dorohoi Eyes RON13.5M Revenue, RON420,000 Net Profit In 2019.Textile clothing manufacturer Conted Dorohoi (CNTE.RO) targets total revenue of RON13.5 million in 2019, up over 25% compared with the level reported in 2018, and a net profit of RON420,000, compared with a loss of RON1.8 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]