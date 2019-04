Franchised LaDoiPasi Store Chain Reaches Over 820 Units; Eyes 1,100 Units By End-2019



The LaDoiPasi (Two Steps Away) franchise chain, launched in 2012 by German retailer Metro Cash & Carry, has reached over 820 stores and targets 1,100 units by the end of 2019, after going through a repositioning process on the (...) Franchised LaDoiPasi Store Chain Reaches Over 820 Units; Eyes 1,100 Units By End-2019.The LaDoiPasi (Two Steps Away) franchise chain, launched in 2012 by German retailer Metro Cash & Carry, has reached over 820 stores and targets 1,100 units by the end of 2019, after going through a repositioning process on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]