 
Romaniapress.com

April 16, 2019

Teraplast Group Gets EUR16M EBRD Financing For Investments In Depaco And Its Steel Division
Apr 16, 2019

Teraplast Group Gets EUR16M EBRD Financing For Investments In Depaco And Its Steel Division.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has awarded EUR16 million in financing to TeraPlast Group, the largest privately held Romanian construction materials manufacturer. The financing will go towards the group’s Steel division, with the purpose of developing its production units (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Entrepreneurs: We Need Long-Term Loans, Banks Turn Us Down Securing long-term loans for more than 15 years from banks to make investments in equipment or to buy buildings to operate in, is hard and the 6% interest is too high compared with Western Europe, the entrepreneurs attending ZF IMM 2019 (ZF SME 2019) conference on Tuesday (...)

In Jerusalem, Romania's minister Intotero discusses developing bilateral co-operation with local administration AGERPRES special correspondent Catalina Matei reports: Developing co-operation between the Romanian and Israeli nations was the main topic of discussion held in Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of a visit by the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Natalia Intotero, along with an official retinue, at the (...)

First Bank, Held By U.S. Investment Fund JC Flowers, Buys Bank Leumi Romania First Bank, held by U.S. private equity fund JC Flowers, has signed an agreement to buy the Romanian subsidiary of Israel’s Leumi Bank, according to sources on the banking market.

Dedeman's Paval Brothers Look Into Buying Timisoara-Based ISHO Offices Brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, the founders of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, are looking into the possibility of buying ISHO Offices in Timisoara from local entrepreneur Ovidiu Sandor, according to market (...)

Eurostat: Romania Sees 2nd Highest Monthly Increase In Construction Sector In EU, In Feb 2019 Romania recorded a 9.8% increase in production in construction In February 2019 compared with January, placing it second in the European Union, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Importance of preserving independence of justice, addressed by President Iohannis and Germans Grutters, Fabritius President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace Minister of State Monika Grutters, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, and the German Federal Gov&#39;t chargé for German-born immigrants and national minorities Bernd Fabritius, context (...)

Coworking Space Concept 3house To Open Its 2nd Center In Bucharest, In EUR1.8M Investment 3house, a new coworking space concept recently launched by entrepreneurs Vlad Craioveanu and Ilinca Paun, will be opening its second center in capital Bucharest, within the Equilibrium building developed by Skanska. Investment in this project amounts to EUR1.8 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |