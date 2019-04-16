Teraplast Group Gets EUR16M EBRD Financing For Investments In Depaco And Its Steel Division



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has awarded EUR16 million in financing to TeraPlast Group, the largest privately held Romanian construction materials manufacturer. The financing will go towards the group's Steel division, with the purpose of developing its production units (...)