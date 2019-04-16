#Romania2019.eu/Sibiu: Large-size photography exhibition in open air for EU Summit



A number of 28 large-size pictures showing images from every European Union member state will be exhibited over April 18 - May 16 on the pedestrian street Nicolae Balcescu in the central Romanian city of Sibiu, to celebrate the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU, ahead of the European Union Summit to be held here on May 9, informs a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. "In celebrating the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Austrian Cultural Forum in Bucharest, in collaboration with EUNIC Romania (The European Union National Institutes for Culture), the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania and the mayoralty of Sibiu present the "Another Europe" large-size photography exhibition in open air. This unique incursion into the cultural diversion of our continent is organised on the occasion of the Summit of heads of state or government, to be hosted by Sibiu. The exhibition will welcome its visitors between April 18 and May 16 2019, on the pedestrian street Nicolae Balcescu in Sibiu," reads a release of the organisers. The exhibition "Another Europe" presents 28 images, one for each EU member state, being installed on concrete benches especially designed for this purpose. Among the artists who will have their works exhibited on this occasion are both famous ones and young talents who are proposing innovating techniques. Together, they will bring such themes and situations that are not only related to the national identities of the member countries, but are also related to the common European heritage: from concrete elements, such as monuments, buildings and places to relatively ephemeral social aspects such as childhood, theatre, landscape, conflict, labour, celebration, family, memories, literature and traditions. "Sibiu in itself is an expression of European diversity. This city is a place where so many ethnic communities and cultural influences blend, a space where the architectural heritage and history communicate with the young spirit, which means the future in art. So it was not by chance that Sibiu was the European Cultural Capital of 2007 and that it will also be hosting the EU Summit of May 9. For it’s precisely this combination between context and space that adds new meaning to the pictures in "Another Europe" we invite you to see starting on April 18. Sibiu is the most fit framework for this exhibition and we are honoured to be able to present it here," stated the head of the Austrian Forum in Bucharest, Thomas Kloiber. The "Another Europe" exhibition was coordinated in partnership with the "Jungwirth Workshop" from Graz (Austria), which initiated the project of the benches with pictures and presented it for the first time in London, in 2018, on the occasion of the Austrian presidency of the Council of the EU. The custodian for the exhibition is British artist Hamish Park. Thursday, April 18, some of the 28 artists will also come to Sibiu to meet the audience and to participate in the photography workshop. The artists who will exhibit in the Romanian city are: Jean Back (Luxembourg), Gerry Balfe Smith (Ireland), Jelena Blagovic (Croatia), Paulo Catrica (Portugal) Emil Danailov (Bulgaria), Joanna Demarco (Malta), Alvaro Deprit (Spain), Tamas Dezso (Hungary), Jeanette Hagglund (Sweden), Nina Korhonen (Finland), Astrid Kruse Jensen (Denmark), Petra Lajdova (Slovakia), Marketa Luskacova (The Czech Republic), Marlot & Chopard (France), Adam Panczuk (Poland), Klaus Pichler (Austria) Romualdas Požerskis (Lithuania), Birgit Puve (Estonia), Simon Roberts (The United Kingdom), Oana Stoian (Romania), George Tatakis (Greece), Andrej Tarfila (Slovenia), Andreas Trogisch (Germany), Thodoris Tzalavras (Cyprus), Iveta Vaivode (Latvia), Els van den Meersch (Belgium), Massimo Vitali (Italy), Henk Wildschut (The Netherlands). On May 9, Sibiu will also be, for one day, the political capital of the European Union, as heads of states and government from the EU will gather here for a meeting. The Summit will take place in the building of the Sibiu City Hall in Piata Mare, with President Klaus Iohannis to welcome his guests in the office he used when he was the Sibiu Mayor, the current mayor of the city, Astrid Fodor said. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the May 9 Summit dedicated to the future of the European Union and the future strategic agenda of the leaders for the 2019-2024, will gather in Sibiu 27 heads of state and government of member states, 36 official delegations, 400 high level guests, some 900 journalists and 100 translators. 