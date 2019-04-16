Libra Internet Bank 2018 Net Profit Soars 61% To Nearly RON96M



Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it registered a net profit of RON95.8 million in 2018, up 61% year-on-year. Libra Internet Bank 2018 Net Profit Soars 61% To Nearly RON96M.Libra Internet Bank on Tuesday said it registered a net profit of RON95.8 million in 2018, up 61% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]