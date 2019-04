APIA: Car Sales In Romania Up 5.6% YoY In 1Q/2019



Car sales in Romania grew 5.6% in the first quarter of 2019, which translates into a moderate growth compared with the first quarter of 2018, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Tuesday.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]