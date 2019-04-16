Importance of preserving independence of justice, addressed by President Iohannis and Germans Grutters, Fabritius



President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace Minister of State Monika Grutters, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, and the German Federal Gov’t chargé for German-born immigrants and national minorities Bernd Fabritius, context in which the importance of preserving the independence of justice in a democratic system, compatible with the European values, was stressed. "In the context of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, Romania’s President warned against the very harmful effect generated by politicised, populist, anti-European, xenophobe messages promoting a facade patriotism. Moreover, during the talks the importance of preserving the independence of justice in a democratic system, compatible with the European values, was underlined," the Presidential Administration reads in a release sent to AGERPRES. The president emphasised the special bilateral relationship between the two countries, defined by strong inter-human ties, a substantial economic and political cooperation, assessments also shared by the German side. Klaus Iohannis voiced his firm belief that the German minority in Romania, alongside the Romanian Diaspora in Germany and the Romanian-born ethnic Germans are "a strong binder between the two countries, as well as a catalyst of the cooperation at bilateral and at European level". Minister Monika Grutters brought to mind the appreciation enjoyed by the pro-European message of President Iohannis within the ceremony of signing the French-German Cooperation and Integration Treaty that took place in January in Aachen. Grutters mentioned the importance of the projects carried out by the Fortified Church Foundation, under the patronage of President Klaus Iohannis and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in support of preserving the Transylvania-based fortified churches, an important component of the German minority’s heritage in Romania. In context, Monika Grutters emphasised the need to ensure in our country a proper framework, from the legislative viewpoint, included, to contribute positively to the implementation of the said projects. In his turn, Iohannis stressed the importance of the activity conducted by the Foundation for the preservation of this cultural heritage so important for Romania. Monika Grutters and Klaus Iohannis also talked about the importance of continuing to promote education in German in Romania, an elite-education system which apart from the ethnic Germans, aggregates a significant number of Romanian natives, too. Bernd Fabritius in his turn remarked the beneficial role of the Romania-Germany inter-governmental Committee for the ethnic Germans in Romania in the enhancement of the bilateral cooperation and for the preservation of the identity and the economic and social development of both the ethnic Germans in Romania and of the communities they are part of. 