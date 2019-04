First Bank, Held By U.S. Investment Fund JC Flowers, Buys Bank Leumi Romania



First Bank, held by U.S. private equity fund JC Flowers, has signed an agreement to buy the Romanian subsidiary of Israel's Leumi Bank, according to sources on the banking market.