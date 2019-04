Eurostat: Romania Sees 2nd Highest Monthly Increase In Construction Sector In EU, In Feb 2019



Romania recorded a 9.8% increase in production in construction In February 2019 compared with January, placing it second in the European Union, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Eurostat: Romania Sees 2nd Highest Monthly Increase In Construction Sector In EU, In Feb 2019.Romania recorded a 9.8% increase in production in construction In February 2019 compared with January, placing it second in the European Union, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]