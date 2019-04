Entrepreneurs: We Need Long-Term Loans, Banks Turn Us Down



Securing long-term loans for more than 15 years from banks to make investments in equipment or to buy buildings to operate in, is hard and the 6% interest is too high compared with Western Europe, the entrepreneurs attending ZF IMM 2019 (ZF SME 2019) conference on Tuesday (...) Entrepreneurs: We Need Long-Term Loans, Banks Turn Us Down.Securing long-term loans for more than 15 years from banks to make investments in equipment or to buy buildings to operate in, is hard and the 6% interest is too high compared with Western Europe, the entrepreneurs attending ZF IMM 2019 (ZF SME 2019) conference on Tuesday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]