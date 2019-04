Penny Market to Invest RON2.3B in Romania by 2025



German-held discount store chain Penny Market invested 346 million lei (EUR72 million) last year, directing the money to the opening of 15 new stores, remodeling of already existing ones to the future store concept and acquisition of land for future expansion and logistics (...) Penny Market to Invest RON2.3B in Romania by 2025.German-held discount store chain Penny Market invested 346 million lei (EUR72 million) last year, directing the money to the opening of 15 new stores, remodeling of already existing ones to the future store concept and acquisition of land for future expansion and logistics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]