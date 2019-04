Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In the EU, Of 4.2%, In March 2019



Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 4.2%, in March 2019, compared with 4% in February, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.