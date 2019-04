ACAROM: New Car Registrations In Romania Up Over 25% YoY In 1Q/2019, To 35,836 Units



New car registrations in Romania grew 25.1% to 35,836 units year-on-year in the first three months of 2019, according to data released Wednesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (...).