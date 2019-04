Instant Factoring Grants EUR4M SME Funding In 1st Year Of Activity; Eyes EUR15M Financing Volume In 2019



Romanian fintech Instant Factoring granted 1,930 financings, in the amount of EUR4 million, to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), during its first year of activity, and targets a financing volume of ERU15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]