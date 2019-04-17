 
PM Dancila: Tudorel Toader, mistake to say he would do many things and not finalise them
PM Dancila: Tudorel Toader, mistake to say he would do many things and not finalise them.
Executive president of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime minister Viorica Dancila announced that Eugen Nicolicea will be PSD’s proposal for the position of Justice Minister replacing Tudorel Toader. Premier Dancila said on Wednesday, at the end of PSD’s Executive Committee that Tudorel Toader "made a mistake when he said he would do many things and did not finalise them." "In my opinion, I believe there has been a lot of talk about justice and I think Tudorel Toader made a mistake when he said he would do very many things and did not finalise them," Dancila affirmed. At the same time Prime minister Dancila specified that Oana Florea was proposed for the position of Minister of European Funds at the place of Rovana Plumb and Liviu Brailoiu as Minister for Romanians Abroad instead of Natalia Intotero, Plumb and Intotero being to run for the European Parliament election.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

