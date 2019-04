Competition Council Clears Takeover Of Transilvania Pack&Print By Rondocarton



Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby corrugated cardboard company Rondocarton and Offsetdruckerei Schwarzach have acquired cardboard packaging and label manufacturer Transilvania Pack&Print.