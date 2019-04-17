Europe is Romania and Romania is Europe, President Iohannis says at launch of latest book



It is a book that aims to be a guide for the citizen interested in European affairs, the EU and the European institutions. (...) After I started writing the first pages, I asked myself what title it will get. I talked to quite a lot of people. (...) I liked this title, EU.RO, because it is a direct answer. (...) Europe is Romania and Romania is Europe, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the launch of the book "EU.RO. An open dialogue on Europe" in the presence of over 200 people at the National Theater of Bucharest (TNB). On this occasion, the president showed that the volume released is a useful book for those interested in European affairs. "I wrote this book in a few months. (...) For me from the beginning, European affairs were very important because they are very important for Romania. Romania is part of a select club called the European Union since 2007. We wanted this, we are glad that we are there, and that is why I was very interested in what is happening, how it is happening and I wanted in the first place for Romania to take its rightful place in the EU and to play it worthy role. (...) This book wanted to be a useful book for the interested citizen but who does not want to become a doctor in European affairs but wants to find out, to know better how the EU works, why we take some steps, what I do at the European Council, what is Romania doing as the presidency of the Council of the EU. The book was not meant to be either precious or pretentious," said Iohannis. He showed that information on topics other than European ones, including NATO and climate change, is also available in the volume. The volume is the third book written by President Klaus Iohannis and costs 59 lei (rd 12 Euro). The first book written by the president - "Step by Step" - was published in 2014. The second, called "The First Step", appeared in 2015.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

