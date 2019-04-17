In 2030, 60% of Romania's gas production will come from the Black Sea deposits



By Jerom Bolt The Black Sea has a potential of over 200 billion cubic meters of gas and 60% of Romania's production will come from offshore deposits in 2030, said Sorin Gal, director of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), at a conference in Bucharest. 'The Black Sea Potential (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]