CEC Bank To Grant Extra Loans Of RON30–35B After Getting RON940M Capital Injection From State



The Romanian state’s capital injection of RON940 million, from the state budget, into lender CEC Bank, will enable the latter to grant additional loans of RON30 – 35 billion, said Laurentiu Mitrache, member of the executive management of CEC Bank, as Managing Director – President of the Management (...) CEC Bank To Grant Extra Loans Of RON30–35B After Getting RON940M Capital Injection From State.The Romanian state’s capital injection of RON940 million, from the state budget, into lender CEC Bank, will enable the latter to grant additional loans of RON30 – 35 billion, said Laurentiu Mitrache, member of the executive management of CEC Bank, as Managing Director – President of the Management (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]