#Romania2019.eu/PM Dancila:100-day stocktaking report:After half -year term, Romania will be talked about with respect
Apr 17, 2019
#Romania2019.eu/PM Dancila:100-day stocktaking report:After half -year term, Romania will be talked about with respect.
Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday expressed certainty that at the end of the 180-day term in office of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will be talked about as a country with "a strong, respected voice" in Europe, adding that as many as 90 legislative files were concluded in the first 100 days of term.
"In each of the 100 days of mandate, the Government of Romania proved efficiency, determination and the capacity to find good solutions for the European citizens. The PSD - ALDE [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.] ministers have coordinated difficult files, some postponed from the previous presidencies’ terms, have negotiated and brought them to completion. We have proved that we have the strength and the skills to unlock talks regarding important issues for the European future and approach them in a practical manner. We have proved, at the same time, alongside the Permanent Representation and the ministries’ experts that we have a strong, responsible team. I am certain that after this 6-month term Romania will be talked about as a country with a strong and respected voice in Europe. This is confirmed to me at all of the meetings with the European officials who congratulate us for the successes of our rotating presidency’s term," Viorica Dancila said at the Victoria Palace on the occasion of presenting the 100-day stocktaking report of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council.
The Prime minister specified that in the first 100-day of this term, the Romanian Presidency has dealt with over 1,100 events and meetings, which means an average 11 meetings daily, staged in the country and in Brussels. This shows our capacity to bring to the dialogue table all the actors with a word in designing the European future, she added.
Viorica Dancila also said that in the first 100 days of mandate at the EU Council helm, as many as 90 legislative files were finalised, as they are "all confirmed in the Council and in a great part in the European Parliament."AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]