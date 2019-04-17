Bittnet Aims To Double Its Turnover In 2019, To Nearly RON130M, But Expects 30% Lower Net Profit
Apr 17, 2019
Bittnet Aims To Double Its Turnover In 2019, To Nearly RON130M, But Expects 30% Lower Net Profit.
IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) targets a turnover of RON130 million in 2019, more than double the level reported in 2018, and a net profit of RON3.5 million, down 30% from the net result reported a year (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]