 
Romaniapress.com

April 18, 2019

#Europeanelections2019/ PSD tops ballot paper, followed by USR PLUS alliance, Pro Romania
Apr 18, 2019

#Europeanelections2019/ PSD tops ballot paper, followed by USR PLUS alliance, Pro Romania.
The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) decided on Wednesday by drawing lots the order of the parties on the ballot paper in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, with majority party Social Democratic Party (PSD), the opposition 2020 alliance of Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS, and the Pro Romania Party on the top three spots. Next follow the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the PRODEMO Party, the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Romanian Socialist Party, the Independent Social Democratic Party, the United Romania Party, the National Union for Romania’s Progress (UNPR), and the National Unity Bloc (BUN). Bringing up the rear are independent candidates Gregoriana-Carmen Tudoran, George Nicolae Simion and Peter Costea. At a meeting on Wednesday, acknowledged the bids for the 2019 European elections are final. According to BEC decisions, the bids submitted by PSD, PNL, USR PLUS, ALDE, UNPR, Pro Romania, UDMR, PMP, the United Romania Party, the Romanian Socialist Party, the National Unity Bloc (BUN) have been certified. From PRODEMO’s list, BEC stroke out the bid of Alexandra Gafita on the grounds that she is not 23 years old before election day. The BEC also certified the independent candidatures of Gregoriana Tudoran, George Simion and Peter Costea. Campaigning for the European elections starts on April 27. The elections to the European Parliament in Romania will take place on May 26. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alumil Eyes 18% Lower Turnover, Of RON77M, But Triple Net Profit, Of RON1.7M, YoY In 2019 Romanian aluminum processor Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) targets a turnover of RON77.09 million in 2019, down 18% from RON94.3 million in 2018, and a net profit of RON1.74 million, compared with RON535,602 in 2018.

Turkey's Caba Group To Invest EUR100M In Second Phase Of 102 The Address Project Turkish real estate developer Caba Group said it will invest over EUR100 million in developing the second phase of the 102 The Address project, a mixed-use building (residential-office-retail), located in the vicinity of a compound under development in Bucharest’s Barbu Vacarescu (...)

Romania-France Cultural Season: Paintings by Grigorescu, Manet, Renoir displayed at Romanian Academy Library An exhibition called "Romania / France - Cultural Itineraries" comprising of a series of manuscripts, archival documents, correspondence, rare books, drawings and engravings that attest to the dynamics and developments in the historical ties between Romania and France opened on Friday (...)

Selgros to Open Store in Baia Mare, Expects 6% to 7% Growth in 2019 Selgros Cash & Carry, which arrived in Romania in 2001, will open a new store this year, in Baia Mare. The company has a network of 22 stores in Romania at the moment, four of which small format stores of about 4,000 square meters and the rest larger, of about 10,000 square (...)

Buildings on Calea Victoriei come to life at Spotlight Several buildings on Calea Victoriei were animated by a show of lights, and various installations, some of them interactive, that caught the attention of the passers-by due to the novelty of the light works on Thursday evening on the first day of the Spotlight Festival. President Klaus Iohannis (...)

Ambassador Ramis calls France-Romania Season undeniable success allowing French public to rediscover Romania Attending the official opening of the second season of the Romania-France Season on Thursday evening, France&#39;s Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis said the first part of this project was an "undeniable success" in France, having allowed the public to rediscover Romania. (...)

Iohannis, at Romania-France Season opening: I urge the Government to really and concretely invest in culture President Klaus Iohannis urged the Government at the official opening of the Romania-France cultural season on Thursday to really and concretely invest in culture. "The Romania-France Season is an excellent proof of the creative potential of Romanian artists, as well as of the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |