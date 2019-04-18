#Europeanelections2019/ PSD tops ballot paper, followed by USR PLUS alliance, Pro Romania



The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) decided on Wednesday by drawing lots the order of the parties on the ballot paper in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, with majority party Social Democratic Party (PSD), the opposition 2020 alliance of Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS, and the Pro Romania Party on the top three spots. Next follow the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the PRODEMO Party, the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Romanian Socialist Party, the Independent Social Democratic Party, the United Romania Party, the National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR), and the National Unity Bloc (BUN). Bringing up the rear are independent candidates Gregoriana-Carmen Tudoran, George Nicolae Simion and Peter Costea. At a meeting on Wednesday, acknowledged the bids for the 2019 European elections are final. According to BEC decisions, the bids submitted by PSD, PNL, USR PLUS, ALDE, UNPR, Pro Romania, UDMR, PMP, the United Romania Party, the Romanian Socialist Party, the National Unity Bloc (BUN) have been certified. From PRODEMO's list, BEC stroke out the bid of Alexandra Gafita on the grounds that she is not 23 years old before election day. The BEC also certified the independent candidatures of Gregoriana Tudoran, George Simion and Peter Costea. Campaigning for the European elections starts on April 27. The elections to the European Parliament in Romania will take place on May 26. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Stefanescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)