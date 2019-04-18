PG Augustin Lazar applies for retirement



Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar has filed a retirement request with the Supreme Council of Magistrates. He confirmed the information for AGERPRES. Lazar specified that his term in office as a Prosecutor General ends on April 27. Augustin Lazar had previously applied for a new term in office as prosecutor general, but the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, rejected his candidacy. Accusations surfaced the media according to which Lazar refused to grant parole to anti-communist dissident Iulius Filip, back when he was a member of the Committee of Liberation Proposals of the Aiud Penitentiary. Later on, Augustin Lazar claimed he didn't know that the files submitted to the Aiud Penitentiary's Committee belonged to political detainees, but he "apologized in the name of the institution" for its controversial practices before 1989. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)