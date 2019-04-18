Romania Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.2% In 2018



Romania's unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in 2018, lower than 4.9% in 2017, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]